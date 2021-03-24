WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 266,665 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $83,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of WNS by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $72.26. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.