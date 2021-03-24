WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.57. 6,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,360. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

