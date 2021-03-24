WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $377.76 million and approximately $34.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00036377 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,711,428,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,697,834 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

