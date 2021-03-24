Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $255.38

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.38 and last traded at $255.38, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

