Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €18.40 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €18.40 ($21.65) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.41 ($20.48).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €17.11 ($20.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €19.50 ($22.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.45 and a 200 day moving average of €15.55.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

