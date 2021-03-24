W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.55 Million

Brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce sales of $454.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.90 million. W. R. Grace & Co. reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.