Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

VUZI stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

