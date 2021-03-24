Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,152 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 529,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,962,000.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

