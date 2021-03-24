Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

NIU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

