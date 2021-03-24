Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Markel by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Truist raised their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

MKL opened at $1,122.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,027.19. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

