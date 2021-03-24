Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 930 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $316.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

