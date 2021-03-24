Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,500 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 147,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

