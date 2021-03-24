Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after buying an additional 557,275 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 347,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $719,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,067,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,073. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

