Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $243,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $320.40 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $212.06 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

