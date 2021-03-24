Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €66.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.89 ($73.98).

VNA stock opened at €56.94 ($66.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.86. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €39.94 ($46.99) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

