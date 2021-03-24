Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 250 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 220.18.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

