Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €214.88 ($252.79).

VOW3 stock opened at €226.40 ($266.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €181.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €154.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

