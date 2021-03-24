Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. AlphaValue raised Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

VLPNY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

