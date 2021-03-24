Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 389 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.92. 246,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

