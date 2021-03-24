Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 199,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,653. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

