Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,016,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.20. 33,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

