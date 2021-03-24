Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

