Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

