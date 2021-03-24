Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 52,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

