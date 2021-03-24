Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $14,634,500 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

