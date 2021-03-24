Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

DE stock opened at $361.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

