Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $14.17 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Open Text worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Open Text by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

OTEX stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

