Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

