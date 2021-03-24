Viking Global Investors LP Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,748,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

