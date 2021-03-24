Viking Global Investors LP Sells 365,687 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365,687 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $127,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.97.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.62. 77,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

