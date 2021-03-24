Viking Global Investors LP Sells 2,955,708 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,562,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,955,708 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $40,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 158,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,046. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

