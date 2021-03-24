Viking Global Investors LP Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $595,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,429. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

