Viking Global Investors LP Has $785.65 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357,911 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 2.2% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 2.26% of Centene worth $785,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

CNC traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 48,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,288. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

