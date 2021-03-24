Viking Global Investors LP Has $169.60 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Viking Global Investors LP cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416,395 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.29% of Workday worth $169,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.36. 32,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.83. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

