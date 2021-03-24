Viking Global Investors LP Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 895,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,510,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.15% of The Progressive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. 128,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,163. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.