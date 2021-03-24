Viking Global Investors LP Buys 507,438 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,438 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Cigna worth $406,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $241.89. 56,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average is $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $136.55 and a 1-year high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

