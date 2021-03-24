Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.34 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34, Zacks reports.

DSP opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

