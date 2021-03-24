ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 826,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 19,657,604 shares.The stock last traded at $80.90 and had previously closed at $91.25.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

