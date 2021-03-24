Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

VET opened at C$9.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.71. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.10.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

