Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.06% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

