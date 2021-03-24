Veritable L.P. Has $68.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 487,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 131,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

