Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

VEEV opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

