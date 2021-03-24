Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,299,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $681,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $2,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

