Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $47,000 Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

