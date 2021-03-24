Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 2,651 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of News by 41.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 23.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of News by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

