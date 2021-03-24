Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 848 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

