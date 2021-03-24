Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 6,294 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

