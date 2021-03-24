Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 614 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.