Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 1,219 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 970,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,732,098 shares in the company, valued at $501,185,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,403 over the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

