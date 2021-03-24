Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 296.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,355. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average of $187.30.

